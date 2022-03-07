Truist Financial Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.