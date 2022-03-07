Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.88 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

EVH opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,656 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

