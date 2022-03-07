Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 19,932 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $62.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

