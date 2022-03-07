TUI (LON:TUI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $166.70

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.70 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 3104659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.50 ($2.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.80).

The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.73.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

