Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.