Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

