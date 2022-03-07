Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 83,700 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCON. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

