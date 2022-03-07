Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 117,500 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.61 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.