Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.12 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

