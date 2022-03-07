Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 in the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.93 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PASG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

