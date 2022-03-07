Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 54,922 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Citi Trends stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

