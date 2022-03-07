Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,400 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $77.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $583.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.