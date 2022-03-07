Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

OM stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

