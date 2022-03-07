Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SACH opened at $5.00 on Monday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.