Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $639.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

