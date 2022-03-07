Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

