Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 114,405 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.