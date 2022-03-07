U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Critical Survey

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.22%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Western Copper & Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Western Copper & Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.80) -4.64 Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.03) -62.33

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -51.51% -49.26% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.79% -3.71%

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About Western Copper & Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

