U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.61

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 74803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

