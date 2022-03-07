Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.82. 99,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,840. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.