UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $34,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

