UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $32,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

