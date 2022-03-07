UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $40.07 Million Investment in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,067,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OLPX stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
