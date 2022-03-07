UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 127,545 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

