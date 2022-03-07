UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 221,952 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.06, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

