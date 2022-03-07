UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 906,828 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,100,000 after buying an additional 240,165 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GDDY stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

