UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 147,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,679,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 74.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

