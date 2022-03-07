UBS Group AG Sells 46,423 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

