UBS Group AG Sells 5,681 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSF opened at $22.63 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

