UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($67.56).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €49.16 ($55.24) on Friday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.05.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

