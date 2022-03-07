UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

