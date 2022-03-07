UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.
In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
