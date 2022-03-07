UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

