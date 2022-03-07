UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) to post sales of $44.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.95 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 328,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,235. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

