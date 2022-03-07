Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NYSE:UAA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 14,620,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

