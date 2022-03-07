UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.45

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 565319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

