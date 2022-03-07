Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $264.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

