United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UBCP opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

