United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
UBCP opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.83.
About United Bancorp (Get Rating)
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
