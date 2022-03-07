United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,044,720.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average of $198.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
