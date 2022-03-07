United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,044,720.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average of $198.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

