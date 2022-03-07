Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 649.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,622 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $54,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,576 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

