Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $308,946.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.