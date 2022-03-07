Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

UEC stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

