US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

ECOL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ECOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. 8,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

