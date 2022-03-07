UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

UWMC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

