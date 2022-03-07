Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 44,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

