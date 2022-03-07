Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

