VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Man Group plc grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

