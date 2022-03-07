Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 325,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 56,852 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,377,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

