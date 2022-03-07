Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 496,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

