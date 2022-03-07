Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. 126,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13.

