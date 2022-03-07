Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VCIT opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

