Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,892,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VCIT opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $96.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
