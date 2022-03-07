Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.82

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.82 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 17920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
