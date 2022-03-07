Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.82

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.82 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 17920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

